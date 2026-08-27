Tucker Kraft Claims he Won't be on a Snap Count
Tucker Kraft (knee) said on Wednesday that he is "not doing the rep count stuff anymore," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported on Wednesday that Kraft, who tore his ACL in Week 9 last year against the Carolina Panthers, is expected to be a "full-go" for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. The 25-year-old was a full participant in the team's joint practice on Wednesday against the Arizona Cardinals and took a couple of hard hits, which backs up the notion that he should be ready for the regular-season opener without being on a snap count. The former third-rounder from South Dakota State could reach a contract extension with Green Bay soon, too, that might make him the highest-paid TE in the league. Kraft caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in just eight starts in 2025 and had seven touchdowns the year before. If he can avoid another serious injury in 2026, he has a clear path to being a top-five fantasy tight end in an offense that lost two key receivers in the offseason in Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman