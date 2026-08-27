Tutu Atwell Heads Back to Rams in Trade
Tutu Atwell from the Miami Dolphins on Thursday in exchange for running back Jarquez Hunter, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Atwell was being listed as a second-team wideout in Miami in training camp despite their utter lack of depth at the position, so they have traded the 26-year-old back to the Rams in exchange for extra RB depth in Hunter. Atwell was a second-round pick by the Rams in 2021 out of Louisville, and he caught 105 of his 179 targets for 1,535 yards and five touchdowns in his five years with the team. In 10 games last season, Atwell caught just six passes for 192 yards and one score after going for a career-high 562 yards and 42 receptions (zero touchdowns) in 17 games in 2024. Back in L.A., Atwell re-enters a familiar offense, but he will have a tougher path to targets unless one or both of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams miss time with injuries. He will be competing with Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield for scraps behind Nacua and Adams and will not be on the redraft fantasy radar with the move back to the Rams.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter