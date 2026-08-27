Kyren Williams' Workload Ceiling Takes a Hit
Kyren Williams remains the lead option in a high-powered offense, but Blake Corum's continued rise puts some pressure on his 2026 workload ceiling. Williams started all 17 games last season and rushed 259 times for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 36 catches for 281 yards and three more scores. Corum became more involved late in 2025 and carried that momentum into camp, where the Rams repeatedly highlighted his improved explosiveness and agility. He was again one of the offensive standouts during the team's final open practice. Williams still produced at an RB1 level as Corum's role grew, finishing as the RB10 over the final six weeks while Corum was RB17 during that stretch. He also remains the better receiving option and continues to work with Matthew Stafford and the first-team offense. The concern is not that Williams has lost the backfield. It is that another season near 300 touches looks harder to project with Corum earning more work. RotoBaller currently ranks Williams RB13, keeping him firmly in fantasy-starter territory, but with a little more workload risk than before.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller