Jordyn Tyson's Durability Concerns Holding Down His Value Entering 2026
Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is expected to be a key piece in his team's plans for its offense. However, Tyson's NFL debut will be delayed by a serious hamstring injury, which is expected to sideline him well into his rookie season and could lead to him opening the year on Injured Reserve with a return designation. The 22-year-old is a highly talented playmaker when healthy, as he recorded over 1,800 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns across his final 21 collegiate games at Arizona State. However, Tyson also now has a lengthy injury history. He missed most of his sophomore season in college with a knee injury, broke his collarbone late in his junior year, and suffered multiple Grade 2 hamstring strains during his final collegiate season in 2025. At this point, fantasy managers have to take his lack of durability into account when evaluating his value, even in redraft formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller