Aaron Rodgers Not Playing in Preseason Finale
Aaron Rodgers is not dressed for warmups and will not play in the team's preseason finale on Thursday evening against the Buffalo Bills, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Rodgers will end up sitting out all three of the team's preseason games this summer as he heads into what is expected to be the final year of his storied career. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer and four-time MVP led the Steelers to the postseason in 2025 in his first year with the team, but for fantasy purposes, he had limited upside in a run-first offense. Rodgers completed 65.7% of his 498 pass attempts for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 16 regular-season games. The Steelers added receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who could thrive underneath on short routes, but he alone will not miraculously elevate the aging Rodgers to QB1 status in fantasy in 2026. Rodgers finished as the QB19 last year and should be regarded as a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues with minimal upside as he looks to finish his career on a high note.
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders