Walker Jenkins Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
Walker Jenkins will join the big-league roster in time to be in Friday's lineup for the series opener against the division-rival Chicago White Sox. He will most likely be replacing All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton (hip), who aggravated a hip injury that has already landed him on the injured list twice in the second half of the season. Jenkins, the team's top overall prospect and the No. 15 overall prospect in all of baseball, should play regularly in Minnesota and could have an immediate impact in all fantasy baseball leagues down the stretch in 2026. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter stands at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and is a plus hitter with raw power. The former fifth overall pick in 2023 will get his first call to the big leagues after hitting .308/.407/.532 with a .940 OPS, 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored in 69 games and 307 plate appearances this year at Triple-A St. Paul. Jenkins' power/speed upside makes him a priority waiver-wire addition immediately.
Source: MLB.com - Jonathan Mayo
Source: MLB.com - Jonathan Mayo