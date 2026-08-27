Mike Sirota Closing in on Triple-A Amid Productive 2026 Campaign
Mike Sirota has had a productive campaign between High-A and Double-A this year, which included an impressive 72-game streak in which he got on base at least once via hit, walk, or hit-by-pitch. Despite moving up a level, he's maintained similar statistics (i.e., strikeout, walk rate, OBP) even in the face of stiffer competition. At Double-A alone, the Dodgers' second-ranked prospect is slashing .299/.452/.502 with 10 home runs and five steals through 66 games at Tulsa. With Triple-A in sight, the former third-round draft pick will be knocking on the door to the majors next year, and with a solid all-around skill set in what will presumably be a formidable Dodger lineup, the 23-year-old has a chance to be a productive fantasy asset whenever he gets the call.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com