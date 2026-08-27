Eugenio Suarez Clears Waivers, Staying With Reds
Eugenio Suarez and outfielder TJ Friedl have both cleared waivers and will be with the team in Chicago on Friday for their series opener against the division-rival Cubs at Wrigley Field, team sources told C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. The Reds placed Suarez and Friedl on outright waivers on Wednesday night, but they have gone unclaimed and are likely to finish out the 2026 season with the Reds before moving on as free agents this winter. Suarez, 35, has 19 home runs in 361 at-bats in 2026, including a big grand slam in an improbable comeback win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, but he's also hitting just .208/.295/.410 with a .705 OPS and a career-high 34.9% strikeout rate in his 13th year in the big leagues. The Reds were hoping another team might take Suarez and his $3 million salary the rest of the way off their hands as they look to save a little money going into the offseason. Suarez will remain with Cincy for just over a month left in the season, where he'll provide fantasy managers with some pop but little else.
Source: The Athletic - C. Trent Rosecrans
Source: The Athletic - C. Trent Rosecrans