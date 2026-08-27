Ben Rice Showing Signs of Life Amidst Second-Half Slump
Ben Rice has had an incredible third season in the big leagues (second full season) in 2026, slashing .251/.350/.529 with an .878 OPS, a career-high 35 home runs, 83 RBI, 83 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 127 games played across 546 plate appearances. The 27-year-old left-handed slugger went 1-for-2 at the plate with his 35th homer of the year, three runs scored, and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Houston Astros in the Bronx, and he now has three home runs in his last nine games. Only Astros outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has more home runs than Rice in the American League. Although Rice has heated up of late, overall in August he has struggled, going 12-for-77 (.156) with a .633 OPS, four home runs, a double, 10 RBI, 13 runs scored, a stolen base, 15 walks, and 25 strikeouts. Since the All-Star break, he is slashing only .179/.295/.351 with a .646 OPS, six home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored, one steal, 20 walks, and 45 strikeouts in 36 games and 156 plate appearances. Fantasy managers who have reaped the benefits of Rice's 2026 breakout should not be selling now.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com