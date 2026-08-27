Thomas White Has Bright Future For Marlins Despite Current Injury
Thomas White was shut down for the 2026 season with a left shoulder capsular sprain but is still a big-time fantasy name to remember as he is the top prospect for the Marlins. Before his injury, White made seven starts between two levels of the minors including Triple-A Jacksonville. He went 0-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 35 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched. White possesses a 70-grade slider with a 60-grade fastball and changeup combination. At 21 years old, that elite pitch mix has scouts and fantasy managers drooling and when he comes back fully healthy, he should be a fantasy force. While 2026 was a lost year for White, he could be looking at a 2027 major league debut and would be a very good fantasy addition for leagues drafting next year.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball