Josuar Gonzalez Is a Name to Remember in Dynasty Formats

Aug 27, 2026, 11:34 AM ET

San Francisco Giants 18-year-old middle-infield prospect Josuar Gonzalez is a name to remember in fantasy circles and is a must-add in dynasty formats. Gonzalez was just promoted to A-ball at San Jose and has responded very well in 23 games with two homers and 25 RBI, along with 23 runs scored and nine stolen bases while hitting .358. The infield prospect is the Giants' top overall prospect with a 55-grade hit tool, 55-grade power, and 65-grade speed. The youngster looks to have everything in his tool bag as he can contribute in any of the five main fantasy categories, and he is advancing nicely through the minors at such a young age. Signed out of the Dominican Republic, Gonzalez started in Rookie ball this season, but after securing one promotion to San Jose, he showed a lot of what he can do in a very short time period. Remember the name and add in dynasty leagues.