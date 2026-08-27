Reds Place Slugger Eugenio Suarez on Outright Waivers
Eugenio Suarez and outfielder T.J. Friedl on outright waivers on Wednesday, people briefed on the process told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The other 29 MLB teams can claim either player during a 48-hour period before waivers expire, but the likelihood is that both Suarez and Friedl will clear and remain with the Reds, unless the Reds move to cut ties by designating one or both for assignment. The 35-year-old Suarez is owed just less than $3 million for the remainder of the 2026 season, while the 31-year-old Friedl is owed slightly more than $700,000. Neither player was popular at the trade deadline, and they are both not expected to return to Cincy in 2027. Suarez had a grand slam in the team's miraculous seven-run, ninth-inning rally on Wednesday to beat the San Francisco Giants, but the 13-year veteran came into the contest with a .205 average, 18 home runs, 53 RBI, and a career-worst 34.8% strikeout rate. Suarez also missed almost a month earlier this season with a strained left oblique. He still has pop, but he strikes out way too much, and the Reds could save money before the end of the year on a player that isn't going to be part of their future.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal