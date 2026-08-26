Michael Massey Carries Waiver Wire Appeal Amidst August Hot Streak
Michael Massey is hitting .274/.308/.441 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI, 46 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The 28-year-old has largely been solid throughout the year, but he's really picked up the pace of late. Across 69 plate appearances in August, Massey is hitting .323 with three home runs. Massey does not profile as a huge source of power for fantasy managers, but he's struck out in just 16.9% of his plate appearances. The lefty-swinging Massey is also hitting .323 against same-handed pitching so far this year, which could help him earn a bit more playing time against left-handed starters down the stretch. With his balanced profile at the plate, Massey profiles as a valuable depth piece to target on the waiver wire in deeper leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller