Pete Fairbanks Receives Injections for Nerve Irritation
Pete Fairbanks (hand) received injections for the nerve irritation in his right hand, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. He will stay behind and rehab in Jupiter, Florida, and the Marlins will have a better idea of his timeline in a few days on whether he can begin throwing. For the second time this season, Fairbanks was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a nerve issue in his throwing hand. With time running out in the 2026 regular season and with Fairbanks carrying a lot of baggage for fantasy managers chasing saves, he is not a must-hold while he recovers. In the meantime, the Marlins figure to employ a closer-by-committee situation that will be difficult to navigate for desperate fantasy managers. Calvin Faucher and Michael Petersen seem like the best options for saves for however long Fairbanks is out, but Tyler Zuber and Dax Fulton could also get involved. Fairbanks has 18 saves in 40 1/3 innings in 2026 in his first year in South Beach, but it has come with an ugly 6.02 ERA (4.47 FIP) and 1.31 WHIP with 57 strikeouts and 19 walks in 44 appearances (one start). If Miami falls any further out of the NL wild-card race (currently four games out of the third and final spot, it is possible that Fairbanks is shut down entirely.
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola