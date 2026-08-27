Roki Sasaki Heading to Injured List With Blister
Roki Sasaki (finger) will go on the 15-day injured list after leaving his start early on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves with a blister on his right middle finger, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Sasaki only went 3 1/3 innings in Atlanta on Wednesday before being pulled, allowing four earned runs on six hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out three in a no-decision. Although he could be ready to rejoin L.A.'s starting rotation in two weeks, the 24-year-old Japanese hurler is not a must-hold in fantasy leagues, especially 12-team leagues. He came into Wednesday's contest with a 5-5 record, 4.42 ERA (4.79 FIP) and 1.30 WHIP with 114 strikeouts and 46 walks in 116 innings pitched across 22 starts in just his second major-league season. Sasaki has boosted his strikeout rate to 23.1% in 2026 and has also lowered his walk rate from 13.7% as a rookie to 9.3% this season. The Dodgers plan to move forward with a six-man rotation, with left-hander Eric Lauer taking Sasaki's spot for at least the next two weeks. In his previous three starts in August, Sasaki had allowed exactly two earned runs in each of his three starts against the Diamondbacks, Brewers, and Rockies while walking seven and striking out 13 in a total of 17 innings.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris