James Wood Doing Some Running on Thursday
James Wood (oblique) was seen doing some running at Nationals Park on Thursday, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. On Monday, Wood was able to extend his flat-ground throwing to 120 feet and resumed hitting off a tee, so he is making concrete progress from a strained left oblique that he suffered three weeks ago. It is unclear if the 23-year-old left-handed slugger will be required to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list, but he is certainly getting closer to a return to the Nats. Wood should be stashed in all fantasy baseball leagues while he recovers, as he's one of the best all-around outfielders in the game and was hitting .265/.393/.535 with a .928 OPS, 30 home runs, 73 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 100 runs scored in 437 at-bats at the time of his injury. The two-time All-Star still has time left in the 2026 season to make a significant impact for fantasy managers in the final month of the regular season in September.
Source: The Atheltic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Atheltic - Spencer Nusbaum