Cam Caminiti Should Be High-Priority Stash In Dynasty Formats

Aug 27, 2026, 12:14 PM ET

Atlanta Braves pitching prospect Cam Caminiti is having a nice month of August for Double-A Columbus with four starts, a 2.33 ERA, and 1.34 WHIP to go with 20 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. He does not have a decision this month. This year, he is 3-4 overall with High-A Rome with a 3.89 ERA and 1.21 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched. At age 20, Caminiti has pitched for a month at Double-A since an early-August promotion and is doing very well in showing off his upside that he has at such a young age. He is the No. 2 prospect for the Braves and possesses a 60-grade fastball with a 55-grade slider and changeup. Caminiti is progressing quickly through the minors and looks like he could make 2027 an MLB debut season. He has all the tools to be successful and should be snatched up in dynasty leagues.