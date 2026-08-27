Josh Bell Remains a Steady Source of Power and Run Production on the Waiver Wire
Josh Bell is hitting .253/.317/.423 with 17 home runs, 80 RBI, 67 runs scored, and one stolen base. Bell doesn't stand out in any one category, which may be why he often flies under the radar of fantasy managers. However, the 33-year-old remains a very reliable hitter in his 11th MLB season. Bell's steady power production is supported by his credible 9.8% barrel rate and 41.5% hard-hit rate. His 20.3% strikeout rate on the year is slightly higher than his career norm, but remains manageable. Bell has also been durable and is locked into an everyday role in the heart of the Twins lineup, which should allow him to continue to be an above-average run producer throughout the remainder of the season. For fantasy managers in need of some power and run production, Bell is an appealing waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller