Brooks Lee is a Reliable Producer to Target on the Waiver Wire
Brooks Lee is hitting .247/.299/.437 with 21 home runs, 70 RBI, 59 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. The 25-year-old has outperformed his underlying batted-ball metrics, as he's posted subpar barrel (4.1%) and hard-hit (32.8%) rates. However, Lee consistently puts the ball in play. He's struck out in just 16.2% of his plate appearances and hits the ball in the air a ton, which gives him opportunities to put it over the fence. Perhaps most importantly for fantasy managers, Lee is locked into everyday playing time in Minnesota and has been both consistent and durable so far this season. With his balanced production profile, Lee can easily fly under the radar but should be a priority waiver wire target in any league where he is available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller