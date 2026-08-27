Samuel Basallo a Priority Waiver Wire Target Following Return from Injury
Samuel Basallo was sidelined for a month. However, the 22-year-old was reinstated from the injured list on August 19, and he immediately jumped back into an everyday role in the heart of the Baltimore lineup. Across 336 plate appearances in 2026, Basallo is hitting .236/.301/.439 with 17 home runs, 48 RBI, and 36 runs scored. While Basallo's 27.4% strikeout rate is a red flag in his profile, his high-end power upside for the catcher position is underscored by his 13.0% barrel rate and 45.1% hard-hit rate. The Orioles' trade of catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline has also cleared the way for Basallo to be the team's primary backstop. Baltimore also remains willing to play Basallo at first base or designated hitter, which should allow him to stay in the lineup even when he needs a day off behind the plate. In leagues where he's available, Basallo should be viewed as a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller