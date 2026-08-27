Luis Rengifo Re-Emerging as a Viable Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target
Luis Rengifo got off to a terrible start to the 2026 season while playing for the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting .205/.280/.254 with zero home runs across 209 plate appearances with Milwaukee. However, since being released by the Brewers and catching on with the Padres, Rengifo has turned his season around. Across 138 plate appearances with San Diego, the 29-year-old is slashing .306/.387/.430 with four home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Rengifo does not profile as much of a power source for fantasy managers, as he owns a career barrel and hard-hit rates of 5.2% and 32.8%, respectively. However, he's struck out in just 14.1% of his plate appearances this season while posting a 9.5% walk rate. Rengifo can also lineup at every infield position other than shortstop and as a corner outfielder, which helps keep him in the San Diego lineup every day. As a depth piece in deeper fantasy leagues, Rengifo has value on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller