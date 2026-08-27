Justin Wrobleski to Begin Rehab Assignment This Weekend
Justin Wrobleski (forearm) is gearing up to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. According to David Vassegh, Wrobleski will head to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin a rehab assignment this weekend. Wrobleski had a throwing session on Wednesday and appears ready to get back on the mound now. It seems possible that Wrobleski rejoins the Dodgers roster after one rehab outing. He has been on the Injured List since August 16 due to left forearm inflammation. He could be back on the Dodgers roster by early September, but his fantasy value will be limited if he goes to the bullpen.
Source: David Vassegh
Source: David Vassegh