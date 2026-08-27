Jake Bauers Missing Another Game With Shin Splints
Jake Bauers (shin) will miss another game on Thursday in Queens against the New York Mets in the series finale, according to MLB.com. Catcher William Contreras will serve as the designated hitter and bat third, while Gary Sanchez will do the catching for right-hander Jacob Misiorowski and hit fifth against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea. Bauers, who is in the midst of a career year in 2026, has not played for Milwaukee since fouling a ball off his foot in the Williamsport game on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. He is now being diagnosed with shin splints, but the left-handed slugger could be back as early as Friday's series opener versus the Texas Rangers at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Fantasy managers will be hoping that the 30-year-old's shin splints will not interrupt what has been a great season. Bauers enters Thursday's contest with a .272/.382/.501 slash line, an .884 OPS, 23 homers, 75 RBI, 76 runs, and nine stolen bases in his 401 at-bats. He is also hitting .284 (19-for-67) with four homers, three doubles, 12 RBI, 11 runs, and a stolen base in 20 games in August.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com