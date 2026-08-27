Anthony Eyanson Continues to Impress With New Club
Adley Rutschman to Boston, now with a 2.60 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and an elite 28.4 percent K-BB% through three starts (17 1/3 innings pitched). It has been a continuation of the success he saw earlier in the year, and now for the season, the right-hander owns a pristine 1.58 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and a 26.9 percent K-BB% in 19 appearances between High-A and Double-A. The Orioles' top pitching prospect should get a chance to test his mettle against Triple-A competition in 2027, with a chance to debut in the majors later in the year. As one of the top pitching prospects in baseball (No. 7 RHP per MLB.com), there's a lot to like, and the strikeout potential is real, so managers in redraft leagues will want to keep tabs on his progress in 2027.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com