Jesus Made Cools Off, Eyeing 2027 Debut
Jesus Made has cooled off at Double-A over the past few weeks, now 12-for-69 (.174) over his last 18 games without a single multi-hit game or home run during that time. It shows how hot he was earlier this year; despite the slowdown, the switch-hitter is still batting .273 with a solid .348 on-base percentage, 13 home runs, and 33 steals through 110 games at Biloxi. MLB's No. 1 overall prospect is also striking out at just a 14.5 percent rate at Double-A, and he's doing all of this as one of only a handful of players still under the age of 20 at that level. A 2026 debut was a long shot anyway, but between the slowdown and having yet to play a single game at Triple-A, it's almost certain that it won't happen at this point. Look for the talented Dominican to make a run at a debut next year, and with a strong combination of hit, power, and run tools, expect him to be one of the top stashes in redraft fantasy leagues as his debut draws nearer.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com