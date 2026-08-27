Tommy Edman Remains a Worthy Deep-League Waiver Wire Target
Tommy Edman is hitting .271/.351/.420 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored, and five stolen bases. The start of Edman's 2026 campaign was delayed by offseason ankle surgery, which delayed his season debut until mid-June. However, the versatile 31-year-old has been productive since his return and has settled in as the Dodgers' primary second baseman in recent weeks. Edman's production may not stand out in any one category, but he doesn't have any major weaknesses and should put up quality counting stats while playing a near-everyday role in the potent Dodgers lineup. He's also been more aggressive as a baserunner this season now that he's fully recovered from his ankle issues, as he's attempted seven stolen bases in 56 games in 2026 after logging just four attempts across 97 games in 2025. As a deep-league depth piece, Edman carries clear value on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller