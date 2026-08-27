Julio Rodriguez Continues Sluggish Play
Julio Rodriguez has not been able to put it together at the plate this season. Fantasy managers have stayed hopeful that Rodriguez would figure it out, but it hasn't happened yet. Over the last two weeks, Rodriguez is 10-for-57 with one home run, four RBI, and two stolen bases. The three-time All-Star still has 20 homers and 17 steals, which is good, but fantasy managers expect more out of Rodriguez. The 25-year-old still has a month left in the regular season to turn it around and help his team make the postseason. At this point, fantasy managers can't really do anything but stick with Rodriguez and hope things turn around.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference