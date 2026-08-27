MLB Proposes Drastic Changes to Offseason Calendar

Aug 27, 2026, 3:47 PM ET

Major League Baseball proposed drastic changes to its offseason calendar on Thursday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, including shortening free agency to a two- to three-week window every offseason. Additionally, a free-agent dead period until the first day of the winter meetings was proposed for early December, during which players and teams can negotiate, but no deals can be signed. Trades would be allowed during this period. Free agency would open the Monday that the winter meetings begin and would close on Dec. 21. From Dec. 21 through the first Monday in February, no free-agent signings or trades would be allowed. Free agents could sign, and trades would be allowed again from the first Monday in February onward. The biggest offseason issue this coming winter will obviously be the back and forth between owners and the Players Association as they try to agree on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Regarding potential free agency changes, the new proposals would effectively spur more action at an earlier point in the offseason.