Rainiel Rodriguez Surging at Double-A Springfield
Rainiel Rodriguez took some time settling in at Double-A Springfield after his promotion in early May, hitting just .182 with two extra-base hits over his first 21 games there. However, since then, the Cardinals' top-ranked prospect has caught fire, hitting .368 with 20 doubles and 18 home runs in just 53 games, good for a 1.134 OPS during that time. That type of production is impressive on its own merit, but the right-handed hitter is doing all of this as one of the youngest players in Double-A at age 19. The youngster is in position to begin 2027 at Triple-A and has a shot to debut next year despite his age, though it is crowded at catcher in St. Louis with Ivan Herrera, Pedro Pages, and fellow catching prospect Leo Bernal, so it will be interesting to see how it shakes out. Rodriguez (and Bernal, for that matter) has played some first base this year, and with his power potential, designated hitter is always an option as well, which gives him multiple paths to the majors. The 5-foot-10 Dominican should be on redraft managers' radar in 2027, and his dynasty arrow is pointing way up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com