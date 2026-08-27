Caleb Bonemer Showing Off Power Stroke in 2026
Caleb Bonemer is not only fitting in at Double-A Birmingham, he's excelling, too. Chicago's second-ranked prospect is hitting .268, which is 30 points higher than his average was at High-A, while reducing his strikeout rate by more than four percent and drawing a few more walks. It has resulted in a .962 OPS with 16 home runs in 55 games for the Barons, and combined with his 18 home runs from High-A, the former second-rounder has now blasted 34 home runs on the season, including four in his last six games. While he isn't known for his speed, the 6-foot-1 slugger has also tallied 16 steals between both levels, providing strong all-around production. The right-handed hitter should see time at Triple-A in 2027 and could be in the mix for a second-half call-up to the majors, so redraft managers should be familiar with the name.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com