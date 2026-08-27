Devin Fitz-Gerald Settling in at Double-A

Aug 27, 2026, 3:15 PM ET

Washington Nationals infield prospect Devin Fitz-Gerald scuffled in his first taste of Double-A pitching, slashing .179/.248/.225 with one home run, a 27.3 percent strikeout rate, and a 5.5 percent walk rate over his first 38 games with Harrisburg. However, since then, the Nats' fifth-ranked prospect has slashed .364/.442/.591 with three home runs in his last 12 games, and lowered the strikeout rate to a more palatable 23.1 percent with a 9.6 percent walk rate. The 21-year-old still has time to develop and remains on track to see some time at Triple-A next year. If he can stay on course, a late-season debut in 2027 is possible; otherwise, look for the switch-hitter to have an impact in the big leagues in 2028. For now, he's simply a name to monitor in redraft leagues.