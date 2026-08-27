MLB Players Association Not Happy With League's Free Agency Proposals

Aug 27, 2026, 4:48 PM ET

The Major League Baseball Players Association is not happy with the league's proposal on Thursday to overhaul the offseason calendar and shrink most of free agency to a short window in December, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. "The league, through their propaganda arm, is promoting their latest set of roster and transaction proposals as player-friendly," MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer said. "MLB expressly conditioned these proposals on the players' agreement to a salary cap system, which would drastically reduce overall player compensation, eliminate fully guaranteed contracts through escrow, and turn back the clock on fundamental player rights. Their latest proposals regarding free agency would eliminate player rights by establishing an artificial free agency window, subject to a salary cap, which would reduce player leverage and create a game of musical chairs pitting player vs. player. The suggestion that the only way to limit roster churn, or incentivize earlier free-agent signings, is with a salary cap is entirely unserious. Players have proposed changes that would address these priorities, but the league is not interested in any changes that don't directly reduce the rights of all players and shift leverage to the owners." We already knew that the potential for a lockout in 2027 was high, and the back and forth between MLB and the Players Association on Thursday over a new free agency system reinforces that notion. Things are about to get really messy in negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement this winter.