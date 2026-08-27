Bo Bichette Out on Thursday With Foot Injury
Bo Bichette (foot) is not in the team's starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, per MLB.com. Bichette is starting on the bench for this contest after he was pulled early on Wednesday after fouling a ball off his left foot. X-rays on his foot came back negative, so he will have a chance to be back as soon as Friday's series opener at home against the Houston Astros. Brett Baty will make the start at the hot corner on Thursday and will hit seventh for New York against Brewers flamethrowing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski. In his first year in Queens, Bichette got off to an ice-cold start at the plate before eventually rebounding. The two-time All-Star enters Thursday's action with a .264/.312/.393 slash line, a .704 OPS, 14 home runs, 66 RBI, 64 runs scored, and one stolen base in 132 games played across 568 plate appearances. Overall, it has still been a disappointment for the big free-agent signing, but Bichette has been much better in the second half, hitting .289 (41-for-142) with a .779 OPS, four homers, seven doubles, a triple, 15 RBI, and 16 runs in 36 games since the All-Star break. He's also hitting over .300 so far in 22 games in August.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com