Nolan Arenado is Scratched with Thumb Injury
Nolan Arenado (thumb) was scratched from the starting lineup ahead of Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Arenado was removed ahead of this game due to right thumb inflammation, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The veteran slugger was dealing with a left side issue last week, but this absence is unrelated. Jose Fernandez will draw the start at third base during Thursday's game. Fantasy managers should consider Arenado as day-to-day. There should be another update on his status ahead of Saturday's contest. Arenado has been struggling at the plate lately, but is still worth rostering in deep leagues.
Source: Nick Piecoro
Source: Nick Piecoro