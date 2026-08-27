Bobby Witt Jr. is Scorching-Hot at the Plate
Bobby Witt Jr. has been nearly impossible to get out at the plate lately. Over the last two weeks, Witt is slashing .327/.450/.551 with three home runs and six RBI. His hot play stretches longer than that as Witt owns a .930 OPS over the last 30 days. It is well known that Witt is one of the best players in baseball, but now he's really showing it. Witt has been limited to 115 games due to injury, but he has been incredible when healthy. This season, Witt is slashing .288/.366/.458 with 16 home runs, 48 RBI, and 35 steals during his fifth season in Kansas City. Witt is obviously a must-start in all fantasy formats.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference