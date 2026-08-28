Tristan Peters a Priority Waiver Target Amid Ongoing Power Binge
Tristan Peters is somehow rostered in only 31% of Yahoo leagues, despite homering in each of his last five games. During his five-game homer span, Peters has gone 10-for-18 (.556) with five home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, seven runs scored, and a stolen base. The Canadian outfielder is now slashing .282/.346/.475 on the season with an .821 OPS, 12 home runs, 52 RBI, 53 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in his 358 at-bats in his first year with the Pale Hose and his first full season in the majors. He debuted in 2025 with the Tampa Bay Rays but played in just four games. Even if Peters regresses in the final month of the season (he is sporting a .255 expected batting average and .315 xwOBA), the left-handed slugger should no longer be ignored while he's white-hot at the plate for Chicago. Peters has hit .349 (22-for-63) with a 1.169 OPS, six homers, six doubles, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 23 games in August, but he's hitting .159 (7-for-44) with only one of his 12 homers on the year against southpaws.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference