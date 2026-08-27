X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Jeremy Pena's left hand were negative, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Pena was hit on the knuckle of both his pinkie and ring finger with a 96 mph fastball from New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole in the top of the third inning on Friday night in the team's 5-1 win in the Bronx. Pena actually stayed in the game and went 1-for-4 at the plate with his 16th home run of the season, two RBI, and two strikeouts out of the leadoff spot for Houston. Fantasy managers should consider Pena day-to-day. Check back on Friday to see if the Astros give him a day off in the series opener in Queens against the New York Mets. The 28-year-old Dominican has been beat up by various injuries in 2026, but when active, he's been a solid fantasy shortstop, as he entered Thursday's tilt with a .283/.335/.471 slash line, .806 OPS, 15 homers, 43 RBI, 63 runs scored, and eight stolen bases across his 392 at-bats in his fifth year in the majors. Pena has now gone deep in two of his last three games.
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome