Pete Alonso Remains on Fire at the Plate
Pete Alonso has been on another level at the plate recently. Over the last week, Alonso is slashing .429/.448/.893 with four home runs and 10 RBI. It's not just a one-week wonder as Alonso owns a 1.343 OPS over the last 14 days. The 31-year-old is making a statement during his first season with the Orioles. Across 133 games, Alonso is slashing .276/.365/.516 with 32 home runs, a league-leading 91 RBI, and five steals. He has been unbelievable during their current series against the St. Louis Cardinals with two homers and six RBI during the first two games. Fantasy managers need to ride with Alonso and hope he keeps up this pace during the fantasy playoffs.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference