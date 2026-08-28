Rui Hachimura Powers Japan Past Saudi Arabia with 29 Points
Rui Hachimura scored 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting in Japan's 106-78 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday in FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifying. The 28-year-old added four rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block in 28 minutes, going 3-for-4 from deep and 4-for-4 at the line without a turnover. It was his first national team appearance since the Paris 2024 Olympics, and the clean shooting was a strong sign before his first Clippers season. Hachimura signed a two-year, $28 million deal with LA in July after averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds with the Lakers last season. He still has to carve out frontcourt minutes around Derrick Jones Jr. and Brook Lopez, but his shooting gives him a path to a useful role if the Clippers lean into spacing-heavy lineups.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith