Jeremiyah Love Trending in the Right Direction for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is trending toward being available for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7. He noted that Love needs to keep progressing, but things are looking positive. Fantasy managers should be cautiously optimistic that this year's No. 3 pick might play in the season opener on Sept. 13. He still has two weeks to recover and get back into game shape ahead of making his NFL debut. If he does suit up, he might be on a snap count, especially since the Cardinals have a deep backfield that also features Tyler Allgeier and James Conner (foot). With that being said, even if Love isn't quite at 100%, he could have fantasy relevance because of his skill set. During his final two seasons at Notre Dame, he amassed 2,497 rushing yards, 617 receiving yards, and a whopping 40 touchdowns. He ranks as the overall RB19 in RotoBaller's latest 2026 redraft rankings.
Source: John Gambadoro
Source: John Gambadoro