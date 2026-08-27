Luke Floriea Making a Late Push for a Roster Spot
Luke Floriea caught three of his five targets for 29 yards and two touchdowns during Thursday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots. Floriea has been very impressive lately, catching three touchdown passes over the last two games. The 24-year-old is a former undrafted free agent from Kent State who spent most of 2025 on the practice squad. Often, players who get a ton of reps in Week 3 of the preseason are projected cuts, but Floriea's recent streak of success might just be enough to get him a roster spot, especially after more targets opened up following the release of Cedric Tillman. If he does make the 53-man roster, though, he'll be buried on the depth chart and can be avoided in all fantasy football leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller