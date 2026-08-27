Geno Smith Will Not Play in Friday's Preseason Finale
Geno Smith will not play in Friday night's preseason finale against the New York Giants, a source told Brian Costello of the New York Post. Most of the Jets starters who have played in the preseason are expected to sit out on Friday. The 35-year-old veteran only played in the preseason game on Aug. 21 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and went 7-for-7 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown. The two-time Pro Bowler and former second-rounder by the Jets in 2013 from West Virginia is hoping to bounce back in 2026 in his return to New York after throwing a league-high 17 interceptions and getting benched late last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith has looked good in training camp this summer while running offensive coordinator Frank Reich's scheme, and he will have more talent to work with through the air in 2026 than he did in his lone season in Sin City. Still, fantasy managers in single-QB leagues should be ignoring Smith, and he will merely be a low-end QB2 for those in two-QB superflex formats.
Source: New York Post - Brian Costello
Source: New York Post - Brian Costello