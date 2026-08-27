Andy Borregales Finishes Preseason on a High Note
Andy Borregales has bounced back ever since his ugly showing in Week 1 of the preseason. During Thursday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, he went 2-for-2 on field goals and also made his lone extra point attempt. The field goals weren't particularly impressive, as they came from 26 and 33 yards out, but it was nice to see him demonstrate some accuracy. He missed three kicks in the first week of the preseason, but he has gone 3-for-3 on field goals since then. There was never much doubt that Borregales would make the team, as he was the only kicker on the Patriots' roster this summer. Nevertheless, fantasy managers should be encouraged that he overcame his initial struggles and the team never felt compelled to bring in any external competition. He was the K10 in fantasy football as a rookie last year, but he has fallen to K22 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller