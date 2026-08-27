Christian Gonzalez, Patriots Not Close to a New Deal

Aug 27, 2026, 6:55 PM ET
ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that he does not think that star cornerback Christian Gonzalez and the New England Patriots have been close to a new deal. The Seattle Seahawks signed star cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who has the same agent as Gonzalez, to an average of $33 million per year. Schefter says that the Patriots "don't appear to be wanting to give" Gonzalez Witherspoon-type money or make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. There is still some time between now and the start of Week 1 of the regular season, though, and Schefter believes "there's probably one more push by both sides to try and get a deal done before the season starts." The 24-year-old former 17th overall pick from Oregon still has two years remaining on his current deal after his fifth-year option was picked up back in April, but that doesn't mean a new deal will not be agreed upon before Week 1. A Pro Bowler for the first time in 2025, Gonzalez has quickly emerged as one of the top shutdown corners in the NFL, and he was a big reason why the Pats advanced to the Super Bowl in 2025.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN - Adam Schefter