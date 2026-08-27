Kenneth Walker at the Heart of Chiefs' New Offense
Kenneth Walker has made it clear that his running style preference is to work under center, which is expected to be a big part of the team's offense in 2026, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Walker, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, presents a dangerous threat that should force linebackers and safeties to move forward before quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempts a play-action pass. Walker ranked fourth in percentage of runs that gained 10-plus yards, according to NextGen Stats. "No. 9. That's all I can say," Mahomes said, referencing Walker's jersey number, when asked what intrigues him most about the offense. "That change and the ability to catch, run, pass protect, do everything. [He can] make a play out of nothing into a 20-yard gain. That's going to be the biggest impact, I think, we'll have -- just finding the ways to get him the ball." If KC can make Walker more of a true dual-threat player, they should have more success as they attempt to get back to the playoffs. "He looks like he's the full package," head coach Andy Reid said of Walker. "He works at it. That's the part I appreciate. He's always asking questions." If Walker can avoid injuries in 2026 in his first year in KC, his volume alone as the team's workhorse should give him a high floor as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 in fantasy.
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor