Kyle Dixon All Over the Stat Sheet in Preseason Finale
Kyle Dixon caught all eight of his targets for 71 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns. Dixon had just two catches through the first two weeks, so it was encouraging to see him catch eight passes in three quarters. However, it may be too little, too late. Oftentimes, Week 3 of the preseason is an opportunity for projected roster casualties to showcase themselves in hopes of miraculously sticking on the roster or marketing themselves for other teams in free agency. The latter could be the case for Dixon, who doesn't seem to have a clear role in the Patriots' receiver room and will likely be released if the team chooses to carry six receivers. He's a candidate to wind up on New England's practice squad, but the solid showcase on Thursday could be enough to secure a depth spot on another roster. Dixon is an undrafted free agent from Culver-Stockton College, an NAIA program. During his final year at school, he caught 83 passes for 1,282 yards and a dozen touchdowns.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller