Tory Horton Not Dealing With Long-Term Injury
Tory Horton (undisclosed), according to Corbin K. Smith of Emerald Spectrum. Horton has not practiced within the last week with an undisclosed ailment, but it sounds as though he will have a chance to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch. The 23-year-old former fifth-rounder from Colorado State only played in eight games in his rookie campaign in 2025 due to injuries, and although he had just 13 receptions for 161 yards, he made noise with five touchdowns as a big-play threat for quarterback Sam Darnold. With Jake Bobo (knee) already ruled out for the entire season, Horton will have an opportunity to seize an important depth role on offense behind wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooper Kupp. However, for fantasy purposes, Horton is going to need to show more to attract interest off the waiver wire in redraft leagues in 2026.
Source: Emerald Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith
Source: Emerald Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith