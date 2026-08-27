Giants Officially Place Calvin Austin III on Injured Reserve
Calvin Austin III (knee) on season-ending Injured Reserve on Thursday, according to Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated. Austin will miss the entire 2026 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee during training camp practice on Tuesday. With the 27-year-old now out of the picture in the Big Apple this year, it will help Odell Beckham Jr.'s odds of making the 53-man roster as he competes with Braxton Berrios, Jalin Hyatt, and Isaiah Hodgins in a depth role behind Malik Nabers (knee), Darius Slayton, and Darnell Mooney. Austin was heading into his first year with the G-Men after signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the team in March. The former fourth-rounder in 2022 by the Pittsburgh Steelers from Memphis failed to capitalize on his opportunity in Pittsburgh last year, catching just 31 of 55 targets for 372 yards and three touchdowns in 14 regular-season games after going for a career-high 548 yards and four TDs in his second year in 2024. Austin can obviously be ignored in all fantasy formats in 2026.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Patricia Traina
Source: Sports Illustrated - Patricia Traina