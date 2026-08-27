De'Zhaun Stribling Not Playing Thursday Night, Expected to Contribute Early in the Season
Ricky Pearsall (knee) has been ruled out for the season. Additionally, he made his presence felt in training camp and backed it up in his first two preseason games, hauling in 11 of his 13 targets for 109 yards. It appears the team will rest him along with a majority of their key starters, and fantasy managers targeting a wide receiver late in drafts should be looking Stribling's way.
Source: David Lombardi
Source: David Lombardi