Hunter Henry Expected to Play a Very Important Role Again in 2026
Hunter Henry "will be important" within the team's offense this season, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. "It's hard to overestimate the importance of Hunter Henry here," Daniels wrote. "He's by far the team's best tight end and once again will be a security blanket for Maye. Henry had a good summer and should be applauded for his longevity." Even at age 31 and facing new competition for targets from AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs, Henry appears on track to occupy a large role once again in 2026. He was the TE9 in PPR leagues last year, tying the best fantasy finish of his career. Along the way, he caught 60 passes for 768 yards and seven touchdowns. While there are some receivers who will push for more targets, Henry essentially has the tight end room all to himself, and he faces minimal competition there. It's not crazy to project that Henry's 2026 stats will look similar to 2025, which would make him a top-12 fantasy tight end once again.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller